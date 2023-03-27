Purple Alert issued for missing Cape Coral woman

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) issued a missing endangered (Purple Alert) for a woman.

According to CCPD, Jaelise Pozo was reported as missing and endangered.

Pozo is approximately 5'03", 145lbs, with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen leaving the 1800 block of Four Mile Cove Parkway at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, March 24th.

She was driving a 2021 gray Nissan Altima with Florida Tag "AH93UC".

Please contact Cape Coral Police Department with any information at 239-574-3223.

