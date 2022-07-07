Watch Now
No arrests made for armed robbery at Cape Coral arcade

Posted at 12:20 PM, Jul 07, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Thursday morning at about 10:52 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery with a handgun at the 777 Arcade on Del Prado Boulevard South.

Officers have not made any arrests yet.

Authorities believe there are two suspects involved. One suspect is described as a black male with shoulder-length dreads. The other suspect is described as a 6’4, bald black male with facial hair. Both suspects were wearing black masks.

According to Cape Coral PD, the two suspects stole an unknown amount of money.

