Man arrested for Reckless Driving and Child endangerment Monday

FT. MYERS, Fla. — Man arrested for Reckless Driving and Child endangerment on the intersection of Gish Lane and McDaniel Drive in Suncoast Estates Monday night.

The man who Deputies identified as Tavojia Jackson was found going nearly 100 miles per hour down a road.

The street was reported to not have street lights.

Deputies reported that when they located Jackson's car, there were two infants strapped in the car seat alone and unattended according to the Lee County Public Information Officer Nestor Montoya in a Facebook live video.

Jackson was arrested and charged with cruelty to a child and moving traffic violations. He was also said to be a violent felony offender with a suspended license according to Officer Montoya in the Facebook live.

His bond is set for $12,000.