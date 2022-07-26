Local animal rescue leases new kennel facility

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Guardians of Florida Animal Rescue, Inc. (GOFAR) announced Tuesday that it recently leased a 74-kennel facility with more than 7,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

According to Sherri-Lee Mercuri, a co-founder and president of GOFAR, this lease is in an effort to help with the amount of overcrowding in animal shelters.

“In my 20+ years of doing rescue, I have never seen it this bad,” Mercuri said. “All rescues and shelters are at capacity and there are so many animals being abandoned on the streets or being given up because of the housing situation.”

According to a press release, the number of people abandoning pets in apartments and homes is increasing because of overcrowded shelters - some becoming so full that they have to shut down altogether.

GOFAR said they are looking for volunteers to help clean up this new facility - since they cannot open their doors until the building is ready for animals. This would include freshening up in the kennels, reception area, meet-and-greet room and the outdoor play areas. Volunteer applications and donation information are on GOFAR’s website.