Teenage suspect arrested accused of shooting elderly couple at Lehigh Acres intersection

Two other men were arrested on an aggravated rioting charge
Robert Moya
Posted at 12:06 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 13:03:11-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) arrested a 17-year-old suspect in a Sunday morning shooting in Lehigh Acres.

LCSO identified the teen as Armando Cruz on several charges including two counts of attempted murder for shooting at an elderly couple at the intersection of Milwaukee Boulevard and Homestead Road.

Cruz faces 11 different charges: attempted murder (two counts), aggravated battery, shooting into an occupied conveyance, discharging a firearm in public, occupied burglary of a boat, juvenile with a firearm, aggravated rioting, possession of a firearm during a felony, and criminal mischief.

According to LCSO, the incident happened Sunday morning around 4 a.m. when two elderly victims were caught in the middle of a large group at the intersection of Milwaukee Boulevard and Homestead Road.

Investigators say the victims were on their way to Key West, when a large group of subjects surrounded the truck and boat, not allowing them to cross the intersection. Without provocation, an unknown person shot one time through the driver's side window striking both victims.

Both were taken to the hospital and suffered critical injuries.

Sheriff Marceno says Cruz has a history of violence, he was one of three suspects arrested for beating a disabled man in a wheelchair in North Fort Myers.

Sheriff Carmine says two additional arrests were made in connection with the shooting. 19-year-old Robert Moya and 22-year-old Saviok Wood face charges of aggravated rioting after investigators say the LSCO forensics team matched their fingerprints to those found on the victims' truck.

If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

