LCEC may see a credit on electricity bill

LEE CO, FLA — Although more questions arise about Lee County Electric Bills being higher than usual, some residents may see a credit on a recent or upcoming bill.

Lee County Electricity Company Spokeswoman Karen Ryan says when the company receives margins, it’s returned to customers.

However, it does not impact why some residents have higher electric bills.

She says due to natural gas prices being unusually high, the cost of electricity increases.

“If a customer is using more kilowatt-hours that would increase their bill that would be one of the factors and then with the power cost adjustment that would also increase the bill.”

Ryan says there has been A 300% increase for natural gas in the last year.