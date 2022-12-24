Watch Now
All lanes reopened on Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs

Posted at 9:38 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 23:07:23-05

Update: All lanes have now reopened.

Earlier reporting: Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed around 7:40 p.m. tonight that the north and southbound lanes at the intersection of Old 41 Road and Compound Road are closed.

LCSO said the lanes will remain closed for an unknown amount of time. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

LCSO has not given a reason for the closure at this time.

