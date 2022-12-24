All lanes reopened on Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs

Update: All lanes have now reopened.
Earlier reporting: Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed around 7:40 p.m. tonight that the north and southbound lanes at the intersection of Old 41 Road and Compound Road are closed.
LCSO said the lanes will remain closed for an unknown amount of time. Drivers should seek an alternate route.
LCSO has not given a reason for the closure at this time.
Northbound & Southbound lanes are currently shutdown at the intersection of Compound Road and Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs for an undetermined amount of time.— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) December 24, 2022
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or seek an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/L7QqjSm8Ii