Jurors continue sentencing phase in Wisner Desmaret trial

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Jurors enter the second day of deciding if the death penalty will be recommended for Wisner Desmaret.

He was found guilty on Wednesday of killing Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller in 2018.

If jurors unanimously vote for the death penalty, that decision will then head to the judge at a later date. If the jury recommends life in prison, then that will be Desmaret’s sentence.

Prosecutors say it all started because Desmaret attacked a group of three men at a Marathon gas station looking for a gun and eventually stole a cell phone. When FMPD officers including Officer Jobbers-Miller responded it escalated to Officer Jobbers-Miller chasing Desmaret as he ran.

There was a tussle between the 29-year-old officer and Desmaret which resulted in the Officer being shot execution style.

During deliberation Thursday, one juror sent a letter to the court stating that she could not vote against her conscience when it comes to the death penalty. No further details were given about her thought, but the jury continued to deliberate and a decision was not made.

The jury was sent to a hotel and was told to return to court on Friday to continue deliberation.

The jury's decision is only a recommendation.

Only the court can decide if Desmaret will be sentenced to death.