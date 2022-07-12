Goodwill offering computer classes, other types of digital assistance

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Goodwill industries of Southwest Florida announced Tuesday that its Community Resource Center (CRC) will offer internet access, classes on digital literacy and help with applying for jobs.

The CRC is in the Bonita Springs Goodwill store and is set up with computers and classrooms.

The staff at Goodwill’s CRC is trained in Digital Navigation. Not only can they provide digital guidance, but they can help anyone who qualifies get free or low-cost internet. The staff can also help those in need get computers through the FCC’s Affordability Connectivity Program (ACP).

Other types of digital assistance that people can get by visiting the CRC include:

- Access applications

- Navigating the Healthcare Network

- Help with Medicare and Medicaid

- VITA (or free tax filing)

- Downloading apps on cell phones

- Guidance on how to send emails

- How to search safely online

- How to activate an EBT card

To learn more about the programs that Goodwill’s CRC is offering, go to Goodwill industries of Southwest Florida’s website.