UPCOMING: DeSantis expected to discuss conservation at Fort Myers Beach engagement

Lynne Sladky/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends a media event regarding the 2022 Florida Python Challenge, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. Florida is the only state that hasn't preordered COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers in anticipation of their final approval by the federal government. DeSantis said Thursday that his administration won't facilitate their distribution, though he said they'll be available to those who want them. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 4:52 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 04:53:18-04
Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday afternoon to speak at an event along with representatives of the Everglades Trust.

The specific topic of discussion is not known but will likely involve wildlife and conservation matters.

Everglades Trust website describes itself as a political non-profit organization with headquarters in Tallahassee. The group consists of "citizens, businesses and community leaders who are committed to protecting the Everglades and three nationally important coastal estuaries."

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Doc Ford's Rum Bar & Grille, which is situated along Estero Bay.

