UPCOMING: DeSantis expected to discuss conservation at Fort Myers Beach engagement

Fox 4 Live Weather

The live stream player above will display Fox 4 Live Weather and Traffic information until closer to the scheduled event time. Look for a recorded version of the event after its conclusion.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday afternoon to speak at an event along with representatives of the Everglades Trust.

The specific topic of discussion is not known but will likely involve wildlife and conservation matters.

Everglades Trust website describes itself as a political non-profit organization with headquarters in Tallahassee. The group consists of "citizens, businesses and community leaders who are committed to protecting the Everglades and three nationally important coastal estuaries."

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Doc Ford's Rum Bar & Grille, which is situated along Estero Bay.