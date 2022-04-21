Deputies respond to Palm Drive shooting

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting on Palm Drive where a victim suffered a wound to his leg.

According to the report, when deputies arrived at the scene, there was a female who waved them down and she said that while she was inside she heard 5 or 6 gunshots. She said it was coming from the roadway and when she went outside she found the victim who was shot and took him inside.

LCSO talked to the victim who had a shot wound on the backside of his lower hamstring area. He was reportedly sweating profusely and said that when he was standing outside, he heard gunshots, then he was shot and did not see anyone.

The victim was sent to Gulf Coast Medical Center with no life-threatening injuries.

Other people nearby said that they heard 5 or 6 gunshots and someone said they witnessed an unidentified black man approximately 5’5” with short dreads heading northbound on Fifth Avenue.

According to the report, the witness did not want to give a sworn statement out of fear of retaliation.