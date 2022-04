CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police are still investigating why a body bag was found in a northeast neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call in the area of Pine Island Rd. and Del Prado Blvd. around 11 a.m.

At this time, it is not known whether there was an actual body in the bag, or any of the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

We are waiting for more information from Cape Coral police about the investigation.

fox 4