Dive team finds sunken sailboat Fort Myers Beach man was last known to have been on

James "Denny" Hurst went missing after Hurricane Ian
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 15:56:46-05

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed today they have located the sailboat that a missing Fort Myers Beach man was last seen on.

Missing person James "Denny" Hurst was known to be aboard the boat during Hurricane Ian.

James "Denny" Hurst

Deputies began searching for Hurst who went missing on Oct. 6, 2022, after he was reported missing on his sailboat on Fort Myers Beach after the storm.

LCSO's Dive Team located the sailboat, named "Good Girl", in Matanzas Pass.

LCSO is currently working to recover the boat.

They are on scene with Hurst's family.

