Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

A Lee County resident was arrested for 19 counts of forging bills

money-generic.png
WFTS
money-generic.png
Posted at 5:26 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 17:26:27-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Feb. 2, 2023, a Lee County Sheriff detective arrested Ariel Battles and was charged with one count of Grand Theft and 19 counts of forging bills.

On October 14, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff's office started an investigation after a complaint was filed by a customer at Suncoast Credit union. The customer complained there was a check cashed using her account and that she did not authorize it.

Once an investigation was opened it led them to identify Battles as the cashier. All the transactions Battles made were between $8,000 and $9,999 and contained the accounts of four local businesses.

Suncoast Credit Union identified 19 fraudulent checks that totaled $170,431. They did reimburse the four businesses and terminated Battles after the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM