A convicted felon is on the loose after escaping the courtroom after his trial

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man, who was found guilty on two counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm, is on the loose after leaving the courtroom today.

Following a two-day trial and conviction, Thervert Tyrone Sweet left the courtroom during a break and never returned.

On February 12, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about two people being held hostage in Bonita Springs. The investigation following determined the two victims were planning to meet up with people in the San Carlos park area when they were attacked and abducted while standing in a backyard.

One victim was bound and blindfolded and put in the backseat of a truck while they were robbed. The other victim suffered injuries and was placed into another truck. Both victims were left lying on the floor of a garage for hours with their hands zip-tied behind their backs.

A bench warrant has been issued for Sweets' arrest.