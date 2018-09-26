Lee County deputy served bleach burrito at Taco Bell

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is concerned for his health after he claims he was served a bleach burrito from a Taco Bell in Lehigh Acres.

On September 23, Deputy Brown drove through the Taco Bell drive-thru at 2714 Lee Boulevard and ordered four burritos.

While in route to a call for service, Deputy Brown began to eat the burritos and was shocked by what he found. Two of the burritos had a foul taste; and upon further inspection of the other burritos and the paper bag the burritos were wrapped in, he noticed that the bag smelled of bleach.

Deputy Brown reported that his tongue started to feel “numb and tingly” and notified law enforcement.

Taco Bell sent Fox 4 this response to the incident:

“We take food safety very seriously and are deeply appreciative of the men and women who serve and protect our communities and our country. The franchisee that owns and operates this Lehigh Acres restaurant is investigating this matter.”

An investigation is currently underway.