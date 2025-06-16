Watch Now
Lee County deputies search for missing, endangered man: John Fenton

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing endangered adult, 31-year-old John Leonard Fenton.

He was driving a Ford Transit Connect with the license plate CABMAN.

Fenton is 5'6”, 220 with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a light colored T-shirt.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of John Fenton, you're asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

