Lee County child missing since July 1; 2 companion adults also sought

FDLE
Posted at 9:47 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

6-year-old Zainab Hassan was last seen July 1 in the area of the 2200 block of Fowler St. in Fort Myers.

She was last seen in a turquoise shirt with butterflies and gray leggings, also with butterflies.

Zainab is believed to be in the company of two adults, 56-year-old Yassir Hassan and 48-year-old Tammi Gilbert.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call local police or 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

