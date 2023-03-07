Jury selection expected to begin for man accused of killing FWC officer

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection is expected to begin for a Hendry county man who's charged with killing a Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer.

23-year-old Eliceo Hernandez is charged with second-degree murder for the death of officer Julian Keen in June 2020.

Keen followed Hernandez in the area of Nobles Rd. and Apache Cir. in LaBelle, believing him to be driving erratically.

The officer approached Hernandez's vehicle, which is when investigators say Hernandez opened fire on Keen, killing him.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.