In-costudy death at Sarasota County Sheriff's correctional facility

Sarasota Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jun 06, 2022
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office held a man in custody on drug and homicide charges where he later died.

William Jeffrey Devonshire was in custody at the correctional facility since March 25 for drug charges. He was also reportedly involved in a woman’s death around the area of North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

May 17, 2022, marks the date when Devonshire was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital due to a medical event. When he returned back to the correctional facility on May 27th, he was under hospice care with a DNR order, according to the report.

Detectives say they are confident that he died from a medical-related illness, but the full cause of death will come from the medical examiner’s office.

