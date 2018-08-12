Hundreds protest water crisis in downtown 'Death March'

FORT MYERS, Fla., -- Hundreds dressed up in all black to protest unhealthy waters, killing marine life in a New Orleans-style funeral service, known as the "Death March."

"There’s just too much death and destruction," said protestor Robin Adams, referencing the 267 tons of fishkill collected off of Sanibel beaches. "I feel terrible that I moved my family here."

Adams moved down from Pennsylvania with her husband and their 6-year-old daughter, Marina. She says she named her daughter Marina out of the family's love for the ocean. But the amount of dead fish that has washed up on their shore as a result of red tide and Lake Okeechobee, has made her family question the move altogether.

“[Marina] wants to move back to Pennsylvania… she says, ‘Mommy the creatures aren't dead there like they are here.”

Organizers say the march took a week to put together. They tell Fox 4, they hope the "dramatic-style" march will get the world's attention.

“We are on crunch time, things need to be done now. Not tomorrow, not next week, now," said 'Death March' organizer, Misty Ramsey.

This week Governor Rick Scott announced $400,000 will be available to help clean Lee Waterways. The funds come in addition to the $700,000 made available to Southwest Florida earlier this summer.