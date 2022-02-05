Happy National Weatherperson's Day!

CAPE CORAL, FLa. — Today we celebrate individuals in the field of meteorology and those observers and storm spotters.

Every year this holiday is celebrated on February 5 in honor of John Jeffries, one of America's first weather observers to take daily measurements in 1774, according to the National Weather Service.

Thank your local meteorologists today for their service of providing us with day to day updates on our local weather.

A special thank you to all of our certified meteorologists here at Fox 4 and our Chief Meteorologist, Derek Beasley!