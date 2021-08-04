Good samaritan saves Fort Myers Beach woman and dog from burning home

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A man driving through Fort Myers Beach Tuesday afternoon, rescued a woman and her dog from her burning home.

James Cullen says he saw the flames from the road. As he got closer, he could hear a woman yelling, "I can't get out." According to Cullen, the woman grabbed her dog and jumped onto Cullen's back so she could escape the house.

Cullen talked to FOX 4 following the fire, still smelling like smoke. He also noticed his lungs still feeling singed.

The fire chief tells FOX 4, it started at 4 PM. It went through the roof of the two story home on South Street. One person was transported to the hospital after being rescued.

The cause of the fire has not been released. There were thunderstorms in the area at the time.