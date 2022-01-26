Glades County school officials speak after student found with gun at Moore Haven Middle-High School

MOORE HAVEN, Fla. - It was a first for Moore Haven Middle-High School, where deputies arrested a 17-year-old student for being in possession of a gun, a magazine, and some drug paraphernalia during a random search.

“It never happens here. But people will tell you that in other places, too, ‘it never happens here’," says Brian Greseth, the Director of Administrative Services for Glades County Schools.

Greseth says he's found that deputies found the items when they did.

“Fortunately we were able to get this before anything could happen," he says.

The incident was enough to warrant some extra police presence during Tuesday night's basketball game at the school.

“We had a game tonight and we decided to have an extra person at the basketball game tonight just in case of any retaliation or anything like that," he explains.

But a threat of retaliation, he says, is minimal, and that the school remains secure.

“It’s been very very quiet, so we’re not expecting really anything," says Greseth.

He also pledged to parents that he and other Glades County school officials would do everything they could to keep things safe.

“You can count on us keeping your children safe at school. We are very diligent about listening and finding out about things and taking care of things before they happen. Being proactive is the way we want to stay," says Greseth.

Glades County Sheriff's Office says that the student was found in possession of a 45 caliber Glock pistol, and that no threat remains to students or residents at this time.