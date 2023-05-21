FGCU students turn plastic bags into mats for the homeless

The first time Patty Krupp heard about plarn, she knew she’d hit on something special.

Plarn turns plastic bags into yarn that can then be crocheted into mats.

Karp says a University Colloquium administrative assistant, she immediately thought about a service-learning project centered on plarn.

The project would reduce plastic bags in the trash, and the final products could go to the local homeless community.

In 2018, Krupp quickly got approval to launch a plarn-based Colloquium service-learning opportunity at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU).

Krupp would collect plastic bags from recycling bins at local supermarkets and have students make balls of plarn.

She’d assemble a group of Colloquium students and spend hours transforming the plastic bags into rolls of plarn.

First, they’d remove the handles from the bags along with the seams on the bottom.

Then they’d cut the bags into strips and loop them to make a continuous strand of plarn.

Each roll required 40 plastic bags and roughly two hours to make.

Krupp would then donate the plarn to local knitting and crocheting groups, who would turn the plarn into useful mats for homeless people.

For the first two years, the project went swimmingly. Plastic bags were staying out of landfills. People experiencing homelessness could keep their sleeping bags off the wet ground using the mats, and FGCU students were earning service-learning hours for a good cause.

Everything was perfect. “And then COVID hit,” Krupp says.

The students involved could no longer gather on campus to make plarn, and the knitting circles around Southwest Florida that had been transforming the plarn into mats had also stopped.

“At that point, I’m like, OK, we have to pivot,” Krupp says. “I decided the best way to approach it was to offer plarning as a virtual opportunity for students.”

Even in pandemic isolation, some students continued producing plarn on their own, but Krupp also gave them a new option: crocheting the mats themselves.

Her students were more than willing to try, especially when many were isolated at home during the pandemic. Some even had parents or grandparents who taught them how to crochet.

Each mat is 3 feet by 6 feet. It requires 12 balls of plarn and roughly 40 hours to make.

Some of the mats created in the program go directly to the Lee County Homeless Coalition.