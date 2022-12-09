Watch Now
Fatal crash on Midpoint Bridge, eastbound lanes closed

Posted at 11:29 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 12:51:17-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a fatal traffic crash on the Midpoint Bridge around 11 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound lanes of the bridge will be closed for an extended amount of time.

Lee County Sheriff's Office along with Lee County EMS and Cape Coral Police and Fire Departments are on scene responding to the crash.

