Diver gets up-close experience with whale shark off Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- The chance to swim with an ocean behemoth would be a dream come true for most boaters. But one Naples man has experienced it twice now.

Mike Ross of Naples shared beautiful video he shot this week of his second encounter with a whale shark while spearfishing offshore with Offshore Naples in the Gulf of Mexico.

Ross says he was diving near an old Air Force radio tower off Naples when the giant fish appeared.

He followed the whale shark for several minutes as it was surrounded by a school of fish.

He previously had a whale shark encounter two years ago.

Whale sharks are a rare sight in the Gulf of Mexico, but not unheard of.

This summer, there were several sightings of a group of five whale sharks off the Florida west coast. Not long after these sighting, though, a dead whale shark washed up on Sanibel, likely a victim of red tide.