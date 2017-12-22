**UPDATE (3PM)** -- The Collier County Sheriff's Office says the missing mom and her baby have been located and are safe.

--------------------------------------

NAPLES, Fla. – Collier County deputies need your help to find a missing mom and her 4-month-old baby girl.

24-year-old Vicky Moon Olivia was last seen in the area of Rattlesnake Hammock and U.S. 41 in East Naples.

Deputies say she might be driving in a blue four- door 2010 Honda Civic.

Deputies say her daughter, Luna Arteaga, is also missing. The baby was last seen wearing a pink outfit.

If you have any information, call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 252-9300.

