24-year-old Vicky Moon Olivia was last seen in the area of Rattlesnake Hammock and U.S. 41 in East Naples. Deputies say her daughter, Luna Arteaga, is also missing. The baby was last seen wearing a pink outfit.
**UPDATE (3PM)** -- The Collier County Sheriff's Office says the missing mom and her baby have been located and are safe.
NAPLES, Fla. – Collier County deputies need your help to find a missing mom and her 4-month-old baby girl.
24-year-old Vicky Moon Olivia was last seen in the area of Rattlesnake Hammock and U.S. 41 in East Naples.
Deputies say she might be driving in a blue four- door 2010 Honda Civic.
Deputies say her daughter, Luna Arteaga, is also missing. The baby was last seen wearing a pink outfit.
If you have any information, call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 252-9300.