Cape Coral Boathouse Tiki Bar shows the path of recovery one year after Hurricane Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — About 6 miles from the Gulf of Mexico along the Caloosahatchee many communities faced the wrath of Hurricane Ian.

More than seven feet of storm surge destroyed the beach on Fort Myers, destroyed the pier, and nearly destroyed the Boathouse Tiki Bar and Grill.

General Manager Jay Collins says if it weren’t for the resiliency of its employees it would have been destroyed.

"It’s a very strong group of people that work here in the first place, and to get a lot of them back and have that strength return after a nine-month period in such devastation, I’m very proud of that."

While the surge washed away the stairs and everything underneath the building, wind gusts up to collapse both tikis onto the deck.

However, despite the massive loss, the structure itself remained intact.

Even Ian couldn’t destroy the Cape Coral landmark that’s been around since the '50s, and 9 months and 12 days after the Category 4 hurricane hit – the boathouse tiki bar and grill reopened.

"To go through all that blood sweat tears and pain to get everything done and get this one reopened, and see it back open and operational then to see the community turn out in droves in the first two weeks at least to say wow you’re back and the place looks phenomenal, it felt good, it felt good," said Collins.

A beacon of hope in an area surrounded by destruction – that’s hard to overlook.

As for when the public beach will be reopening, Fox 4 contacted the City of Cape Coral and they say they’re still waiting on state and federal permits, then the gates will come down.