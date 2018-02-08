Cape bridge jumper rescued after 8 hours in water

Deborah Souverain
4:58 AM, Feb 8, 2018
6:30 AM, Feb 8, 2018

Cape bridge jumper rescued from water nearly 8 hours after plunge. The man is expected to be okay.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A man was rescued Thursday morning after nearly 8 hours stranded in the Caloosahatchee River, telling first responders he jumped from the Cape Coral Bridge. 

According to a Cape Coral Fire Lieutenant at the scene, the unidentified man told first responders he had been in the water since 8:30 Wednesday night.

Fire officials with the Iona McGregor Fire Department located the man shortly after 4:00 a.m. Thursday. The man reportedly held on to a buoy overnight to stay afloat. 

The Cape Coral Fire Department assisted with the search which began before 3:00 a.m. after a witness reported hearing a man screaming from the water. 

According to first responders the man was instable condition, but had a mild case of hypothermia. 

