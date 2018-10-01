Man accused of shooting cat with crossbow in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a man they believe shot and injured a neighbor's cat with a crossbow.

On Friday, deputies responded to a house in Bonita Springs in reference to animals being shot with an arrow. Owner Dori Lopriore said she found one of her cats with an arrow in its abdomen.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives found evidence to author a search warrant to search the home of a neighbor, 65-year-old Mark Barrett Hamel. During the search, they discovered a mini crossbow and multiple arrows matching the one that impaled the cat.

Detectives obtained a separate search warrant after discovering a large amount of marijuana and edible marijuana. They collected more than two pounds from the property.

Detectives charged Hamel with Animal Cruelty, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Hamel was then transported to the Lee County Jail.

The cat was taken to a local animal hospital and is expected to recover. “The tables have turned on this coward,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “He had the nerve to hunt down innocent cats. Now he’s sitting behind bars where he belongs. Allow me to make this clear: At no point, will we ever tolerate any kind of inhumane treatment to animals in this county. I’m proud of our detectives for going to great lengths to track him down.”

Daisy, the cat, is recovering from surgery at the Animal Hospital of Bonita. She was punctured in the intestines. Her owner says if she shows signs of improvement Monday, she will be able to go home.

Hamel bonded out of jail on Sunday.