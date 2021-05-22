14th Ave Fire burning at least 1,500 acres in Golden Gate

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE (1:01 PM) May 23rd-- The Florida Forest Service is reporting that the 14th Avenue fire is at 1,500 acres and 20% contained at this time.

According to the Forest Service, two homes have been damaged and two homes have been lost.

Voluntary evacuations are currently in effect through the Collier County Sherriff’s Office.

Evacuation is from the west side of Desoto Boulevard from 12th Ave SE to 16th Ave SE to the canal, from the canal west past Everglades to Woodland Estates Road from 12th Ave SE to 20th Ave SE, and west of Woodland Estates Road to Tobias Steet from Frangipani Avenue to Tobias Street.

UPDATE (11:52 PM)-- CCSO does not anticipate changes in the evacuation areas tonight.

They encourage residents in the area to remain alert and be ready to evacuate if the situation changes.

UPDATE (9:00 PM) - Florida Forest Service said the 14th Ave Fire is now estimated at 1,200 to 1,400 acres and is 15% contained.

UPDATE (7:05 PM)- CCSO says the area off Everglades Boulevard was expanded south to include 20th Ave SE.

It was also expanded west even with 14th & 16th to Woodland Grade, including The Tram.

Fire crews have issued voluntary evacuations as they work to get a 400-acre fire in Golden Gate under control.

Florida Forest Service said the 14th Ave Fire is 10% contained.

Voluntary evacuations are in place for the following streets:

Off Desoto - 12th, 14th, & 16th Aves SE west of Desoto only

Off Everglades Blvd - 12th, 14th, 16th, and 18th on BOTH sides of Everglades Blvd



The Collier County Sheriff's Office has also established a reunification location for families who have evacuated. It's at Max Hasse Park, 3390 Golden Gate Blvd. W.

To find out if you are in the evacuation area click here.