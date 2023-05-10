2023 Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Southwest Florida 5K

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The annual "Walk Like MADD" is Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is on Saturday at Fenway South at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

This fundraising event helps raise both awareness and funds to end drunk driving and fight drugged driving.

Several Walk Like MADD events has implemented a MADD 5K Dash.

Last year, tens of thousands of people in over 90 cities across the nation participated, and together, we raised over 3 million dollars to provide our programs and services at no cost.

The 2023 Walk Like MADD 5K Event is MADD's signature fundraising event to help us raise both awareness and funds to eliminate drunk and drugged driving!



Rally with us SW Florida to help create a future of No More Victims! pic.twitter.com/0uCJmPArSa — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) May 10, 2023

With every step taken and each dollar raised, walkers are supporting MADD’s lifesaving mission to keep our families and communities safe.

