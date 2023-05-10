Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2023 Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Southwest Florida 5K

The annual "Walk Like MADD" is Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is on Saturday at Fenway South at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.
Posted at 8:19 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 09:03:28-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The annual "Walk Like MADD" is Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is on Saturday at Fenway South at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

This fundraising event helps raise both awareness and funds to end drunk driving and fight drugged driving.

Several Walk Like MADD events has implemented a MADD 5K Dash.

Last year, tens of thousands of people in over 90 cities across the nation participated, and together, we raised over 3 million dollars to provide our programs and services at no cost.

With every step taken and each dollar raised, walkers are supporting MADD’s lifesaving mission to keep our families and communities safe.

  • Registration: Register to run or walk Saturday, May 13th, 2023 at JetBlue Park.
  • Donate: Support a participant, a team, or the event! All the money raised stays in Southwest Florida to support victim services, preventative programming, and victim support.
  • Volunteer: Help MADD Southwest Florida host this event and even earn volunteer hours for your school!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM