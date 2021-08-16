A local restaurant is changing it's hours because of a COVID-19 out break, but that's not what they told costumers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One local restaurant told costumers they were having food shortages, but they were actually just short on staff.

We noticed a sign on the doors of a local restaurant. Which says they were having food shortages due to national outages, causing them to change store hours. But when we spoke with a manager they said around four employees were just out on quarantine because they caught covid-19

They weren’t willing to make an official comment. So, we spoke with Don Kelly, the owner of a restaurant nearby who says, these days restaurants are just trying to avoid shutting down again.

“The doors have got to stay open, if the small business goes, it’s going to be a chain effect all the way up to the ladder.” He said. “I don’t believe that the country can be ran on corporations alone. I think the small business people are the backbone of America.”

Kelly told his employees to stay at home and quarantine if they get sick, but they are responsible for monitoring their own health.

“I think the COVID is here to stay. I think we just need to protect ourselves,” he said. “You know just proper hygiene, wash out hands. The same thing we would do if it were the flu, we do with COVID.”

I also spoke to some customers who tell me this second surge is scary, so they also try to just keep themselves safe.

“So, whenever we go out to restaurants, Target, Walmart and any stores, we are always wearing our masks just for safety measures,” she said. “Since, of course were not vaccinated yet, but even as vaccinated people, its best to wear our mask because you can always pass it on to people that aren’t vaccinated.”

