Collier County to offer free back-to-school vaccine clinics

NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County announced that it will host several walk-in back-to-school vaccine clinics starting Tuesday.

DOH-Collier said no appointments are necessary and that all immunizations are free for anyone 18 and under. Vaccine clinics will be at Building H, 3339 East Tamiami Trail, Naples, 34112 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The department suggests families take advantage of the clinics as soon as possible to avoid long lines and extended wait periods as the start of the school year gets closer. Parents and caregivers should bring their child or children’s shot record with them for the immunizations.

As another note, DOH-Collier said all 7th grade students are required to have a Tdap (Tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis) booster vaccine before the first day of school.

Collier County students will start school on Wednesday, August 10.

If you have any questions, call 239-252-8595.