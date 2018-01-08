2 juveniles, 1 adult found dead in Immokalee pond

IMMOKALEE, Fla. - Two juveniles and one adult were found dead after a vehicle was discovered underwater in Immokalee.

The crash occurred around 11:27 p.m. Saturday at Eden Avenue and Apple street, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the driver, Shatoria Michelle Brown, 27, drove into the body of water with Ra'Layah Johnson, 3, and Ra'Majesty Johnson, 5, both in the passenger seat.

Ra'Layah was transported to Naples Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Ra'Majesty died at the scene.

Shatoria was later located in the pond outside of the vehicle.

A homicide investigation is currently underway, FHP said.

Additional information is not available at this time. Count on FOX 4 to bring you updates as we get it.