Miranda Lambert gave $20K to animal shelters for Valentine’s Day

County music superstar Miranda Lambert has a lot of love in her heart for animals. For Valentine’s Day this year, she showed how much she cares by donating a whopping $20,000 to animal shelters across the U.S.

Rather than just handing it off as a lump-sum donation to one organization, the Grammy winner shared the wealth and gave $1,000 to 20 different shelters. The shelters that received gifts span 14 states and stretch from from Maine to California.

“Shelter pets — especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted — and the people who care for them, have always had my heart,” Lambert told Nashville’s WZTV. “Valentine’s Day gives me one more chance to show just how special they all are to me.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lambert’s commitment to helping animals in need, especially dogs, has deep roots in her family and life.

In 2020, the “Somethin’ Bad” singer helped do something great, raising funds to cover vet bills during the COVID-19 pandemic through her MuttNation Foundation, which she co-founded with her mother more than a decade ago.

“Miranda’s love for animals has always been an important part of who she is. While volunteering at local shelters, she adopted her first pup Delilah as a companion when she started touring,” the foundation’s online mission statement explains. “To help shine the spotlight on rescue animals and shelters, Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, founded MuttNation Foundation in 2009 to ensure that as many dogs as possible would have a safe and happy place to call home.”

Adobe

MuttNation Foundation works to promote the adoption of shelter animals, encourages pet owners to get their animals spayed or neutered, and gives assistance through monetary donations, hands-on volunteering opportunities, and transport assistance for animals in emergency situations.

In addition to her $20,000 Valentine’s Day donation to shelters across the country, Lambert also shared a video with her fans to help them find a rescue animal of their own to love with a fun personality quiz.

Happy Valentine’s Day yall! @muttnation is celebrating today by helping you find your own mutt match! Go to https://t.co/xT6bglAdfo to see which mutt is best for you. pic.twitter.com/XVRrTj6gmG — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 14, 2022

The sweet video featured the singer with her own rescue animals, and it is clear how much love she has for her fur babies, and vice versa!

