Deputies locate escaped juvenile offender

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — UPDATE 4:37 p.m.:

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed the child has been found and is in protective custody.

Our original reporting continues below...

Deputies in Charlotte County are searching for an escaped juvenile offender.

An active search was confirmed by officials in the area of Midway Blvd. and Hwy. 41 around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities believe the person may have jumped into a nearby canal.

The scene was clear by about 6:30 a.m. but there was no word on any arrests.

We are expecting further details from Charlotte County Sheriff's Office as the morning progresses.