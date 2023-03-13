JKA Roofing & Siding LLC

JKA Roofing south Florida project sales manager Barry Dailey and project superintendent Nic Perez have worked together for over 25 years and poses over 8 decades of combined construction experience.

From numerous multi-million dollar projects to home renovation.

With operators standing by, we will call you back within 24 hours, we will never stand you up, once we speak to you and we come out to see your bid.

JKA is no wait no delays material on hand and Service and Quality to exceed your expectations.

JKA is licensed and insured.

We can be easily checked by simply going to Sunbiz and checking with the DBPR.

Visit JKA Roofing for more.

Call Now: 239.888.7729