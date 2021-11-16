Your Healthy Family: Woman shares experience with Monoclonal Antibodies

COVID-19 hospitalizations have plateaued across the country. Lee Health has stopped it’s daily COVID-19 updates because of a decline in cases in Southwest Florida. But if you or your loved one get COVID-19, one option for treatment is Monoclonal Antibodies.

Ragan Sasaki from Colorado said she had been worried about getting the virus. She's gotten both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Because I have two underlying health conditions: Thyroid Cancer and I have this lung condition that is not curable called Bronchial Extesis," Sasaki said.

In early October, what started as sinus congestion and cold like symptoms took a turn.

"I lost my taste and smell, so then I made an appointment with my primary care {doctor} and he said to go get tested," she said.

Her COVID-19 test came back positive, and that led her to Monoclonal Antibodies. Sasaki took the first appointment available because for this the treatment to be most effective, doctors say time is key.

“For patients that are early in their illness, these are highly effective at clearing the virus, preventing hospitalization and death, and helping patients recover quicker," Dr. Adit Ginde, an Emergency Medicine Physician for UCHealth, said.

"The next day, I did start feeling better, and then the second day I really started feeling better," Sasaki said. "I am a huge runner and I'm back to running like normal, and I'm a teacher and I'm back at school."

Monoclonal Antibody Clinics through the Florida Department of Health in Englewood and Bonita Springs are still open, if you need to get treated.

Tringali Community Center

3460 N Access Rd, Englewood, FL 34224

Tue-Sat, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Old Bonita Springs Library

26876 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.