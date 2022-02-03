Watch
Your Healthy Family: Why self-care is so important

If you're feeling overwhelmed, stressed or anxious, doctors say starting a regular self-care routine can help.
Posted at 7:28 AM, Feb 03, 2022
Dr. Matthew Sacco is a Psychologist for Cleveland Clinic, and said self-care isn't just good for your mood; it's also good for your health.

"Self-care is anything that we deliberately do or refrain from doing with our own well-being in mind; anything that promotes our own physical, emotional, psychological or spiritual well-being. It doesn’t really have to be more complicated than that,” Dr. Sacco said.

He said self-care should be intentional, meaning you set aside time in your normal routine. It doesn’t have to be something demanding or expensive — just something that makes you feel good, or relaxed. Examples include going for a walk outside and taking in nature, taking a bubble bath, journaling, getting together with friends or meditating. Dr. Sacco also said self-care isn’t about being selfish. It’s actually quite the opposite; it allows you to take that much-needed time for yourself.

"Doing this kind of work thoughtfully, in a very planned way, it is absolutely a vital part of us at an individual level being more effective in the world around us. I will often say, especially to women, it's the oxygen mask on the airplane analogy; they tell you that when you get on, you've got to put it on yourself first before you help others," Dr. Sacco said.

He said developing a self-care routine can take some time — especially if you’re trying to get used to new habits.

