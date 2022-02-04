Your Healthy Family: When to hire a weight loss coach

Losing weight is always one of the top goals people have, especially in the first part of the year. No matter how you’re trying to do it, if you’ve tried and failed in the past, hiring a weight loss coach could be the key you’ve been missing.

"We all know we're in an obesity epidemic. Twelve percent of our country is considered metabolically healthy," Dr. Kristen Kells, who went through her own weight-loss journey, said.

Dr. Kells said for a lot of people, losing weight is a big challenge.

“We have all this information. We have apps, we have Dr. Google, we have all of that and research has shown it's largely ineffective," Dr. Kells said.

Dr. Kells now has her own clinic. She said to think about the things we pay for help with in our personal lives, like mental health and personal finances.

"I’ve had a friend who trains me. I've had relationship coaching, marriage and spiritual coaching. Mentors are so important,” she said.

Dr. Kells said when she was struggling to lose weight, she hired a weight-loss coach and lost more than 80 pounds.

"I hired coaches, and then I researched and researched and researched. I have had a lot of help along the way," she said. "When you have those moments, you need accountability. You need love, you need support, you need someone to remind you why you're doing this.”

An Olympic Wrestler said hiring a coach was the right move for her.

“I am an elite athlete and I still need help. I need an environment where I can feel accountable and supported and cared for. Someone who cares about my body and my health," Adeline Gray said.

But Gray said a weight loss coach isn’t for everyone. If you’re someone who feels confident and self-sufficient, you may not need to spend the money to reach your weight loss goals.