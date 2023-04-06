Your Healthy Family: Ways to protect the health of your veins

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Your vein health is key to your overall health. Healthy veins mean less leg pain, better mobility, and a lower risk for blood clots and skin ulcers. Dr. Joseph Cipriano with Lumiere Cosmetic Vein Center in Cape Coral said a lot of times, you can have a problem with your veins and not even know it. He shares what you can do now to protect the health of your veins.

"Venous problems can be very insidious. They smolder in the background," Dr. Cipriano said.

That's why he said it's important to protect your vein health now. One way to do that is regular exercise.

“We really have to embrace exercise and activity, and then staying safe when we exercise," he said.

He said we should all follow one of The American Heart Association's recommendations for exercise:



At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week

At least 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity

A combination of both

"Why? Because what activity helps pump the blood back? That's where you're talking about muscle contraction helping pump the blood back up," Dr. Cipriano said.

He also said you need to sit in the proper position when you relax.

“When you're at home, being cognizant of that situational position of your legs that may make the disease worse," he said.

Dr. Cipriano said to keep your feet elevated, don't your legs, and move your feet up and down from time to time to help keep your blood flowing. He also said you shouldn't sit for long periods of time.

Dr. Cipriano also recommends using a standing desk for work.

“Being mobile. You want to be up and moving. If you're standing at a desk, you need to be moving, you need to be fidgeting, you need to help propel that blood back up," he said.

He also said you need to leave your desk and walk around your office or home office at least every couple hours.

“It's okay to go to the kitchen, go to the water cooler, go talk to somebody, get up and move around. Help the blood get out your legs," he said.

Dr. Cipriano said if you spend a lot of time in the car or you travel often, make sure to wear knee-high compression socks, drink plenty of water, and get up and moving often to keep your blood from pooling in your legs.