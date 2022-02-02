Your Healthy Family: The connection between your eyes, ears and balance

If you've been feeling dizzy and aren't sure why, it could mean it's time to check in with a hearing specialist.

Your ears not only allow you to hear — they also keep you balanced.

"They are very tied together. You have your cochlea, which is your organ of hearing, which is also tied in with your organ of balance," Dr. Michael Iliff, an Audiologist, said.

He said vertigo isn't the only problem when it comes to balance and feeling dizzy.

"They might get up in the morning roll over and they feel dizzy. They might feel dizzy for minutes. They might feel dizzy for hours, and it can be debilitating. Elderly individuals are more at risk for falls," Dr. Iliff said.

He said another key to figuring out the root of the problem involves your eyes.

"We look at the whole system, and part of that is looking at how your eyes move in relation to many different tests that we do," he said.

Dr. Iliff said solving the mystery of where your problems are rooted starts with a spin in a specially-designed chair, and cameras that track your eyes. This equipment feeds data into a computer.

"We do certain tests, and the eyes coordinate and respond with that system. So as it's rotating, we are looking at the eyes and the response. As the chair moves a certain direction, the eyes beat in a certain other direction, and that gives us an idea as to what is happening. It lets us pin point why someone is off balance or having vestibular issues," Dr. Iliff said.

From there, Dr. Iliff said he can create a treatment plan.