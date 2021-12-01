Your Healthy Family: Survey shows people have grown emotionally because of pandemic

People across the country have reported a rise in anxiety and stress as COVID-19 cases rise. But the majority said because of this pandemic, they're now feeling more resilient, empathetic, and ready if another pandemic should come our way, according to a recent survey.

"In a global pandemic, there is a lot that is out of our control. However, we can control what we do," Dr. Dawn Potter, a Clinical Psychologist for the Cleveland Clinic, said.

She said this pandemic has caused people to grow emotionally.

A survey by Parade Magazine and the Cleveland Clinic shows one-third of people said they learned to be more empathetic toward others, to help others, and to handle stress and anxiety better.

"I think that the way that the pandemic has shined a light on the fact that we need to care about other people – we need to take care of ourselves in order to protect other people – has really probably led to that increase in empathy," Dr. Potter said.

The survey showed people also became more resilient; 80 percent said they're confident they could handle another pandemic.

"We learned a lot from the survey about habits of resilient people, and so those included seeking social support, those included trying to get regular exercise, focusing on eating healthy, focusing on getting good sleep,” Dr. Potter said.

Dr. Potter said if you're having a tough time right now, don't be afraid to reach out for help. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a hot line you can call for free at any time, at 1-800-662-HELP.