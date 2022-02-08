Your Healthy Family: Survey shows pandemic's toll on heart health

February is American Heart Month, and new research shows the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on our hearts in multiple ways.

A new survey from Cleveland Clinic shows people in our country are becoming disinterested in healthy habits. Dr. Samir Kapadia, the Chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic, said this could negatively impact our hearts.

"If people lose interest in keeping the healthy lifestyles, it's going to create a problem long-term because once the arteries get blocked, once your blood pressure is high and it creates a problem in your arteries, there is no way to reverse these problems easily," Dr. Kapadia said.

The survey shows fewer people are walking during the day, and 77 percent report they often or sometimes spend their day sitting.

"You should at least exercise 30-45 minutes a day. If you do not do this, cholesterol accumulates in the artery. You also get obesity and a little bit of insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is really a bad thing where you can develop diabetes in the future, or even hardening of the arteries happens," Dr. Kapadia said.

He said COVID-19 infection can also hurt your heart. Results show one in four people in America who tested positive for the virus said it affected their heart.

"The most common one is where the heart muscle gets infected with the COVID virus, or there is an inflammation in the heart muscle or inflammation around the heart muscle. There is definite increase in the blood clot formation with the COVID virus, so sometimes the heart attack risk also goes up. And there is also very clear evidence that the COVID can lead to irregular heartbeats or sometimes conduction problems inside of the heart," Dr. Kapadia said.

Two out of five people surveyed said they’ve experienced a heart-related issue since the start of the pandemic. Dr. Kapadia said we should all focus on exercise, a healthy diet, and preventing COVID-19.

"We are all going to have a good life again, but we have to be healthy to enjoy that good life. So right now is a time to invest in the heart health," he said.

Dr. Kapadia said weight gain — especially belly fat — is a sign of insulin resistance, and a red flag that you should take a look at your diet and exercise habits.