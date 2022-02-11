Your Healthy Family: Study shows toll of teen overdoses in years of life lost

More people are dying from unintentional drug overdoses in our country than ever before. A new study is showing the toll drugs are taking on young people by measuring how many years of life they've lost.

The unintentional drug overdose epidemic, continues to sweep across the U.S. Up until now, researchers said a lot of the focus has been on adults battling addiction.

"The problem of drug overdoses amongst adolescents and young people has been overlooked," Dr. Trent Hall, an Addiction Medicine Physician at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, said.

Dr. Hall co-authored a study published in JAMA Pediatrics. He said they wanted to understand the impact of unintentional overdoses on young people.

"So, we counted years of life lost, which is just the number of years adolescents and young people would have had, had they had full lives," Dr. Hall said.

Dr. Hall said the results were shocking. Looking at unintentional overdose data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2015 through 2019, the study showed people between the ages of 10 and 19 have lost about 200,000 years of life. If the data is expanded to include people up to 24 years of age, there was a loss of about 1.25 million years of life.

"We really need to do something about this. It's clear there's a mortality crisis amongst adolescents and young people in the U.S. due to overdose," Dr. Hall said.

Dr. Hall said parents and teachers need to know the signs of substance use, talk about the risks, and consider getting a narcan kit, which can help save a life if there's an overdose.