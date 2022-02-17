Your Healthy Family: Psychological benefits of Random Acts of Kindness

NAPLES, Fla. — February 17 is National Random Acts of Kindness Day: a day to do something nice for someone else when they aren't expecting it. A Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner at NCH Healthcare System said these random acts have a psychological impact not just on the person who receives them, but also on the giver.

“People having more self worth — both the giver, and the receiver," Esther Mugomba-Bird said.

She said doesn't seem like much, but just holding the door open or asking someone how they're doing can have a big impact. Mugomba-Bird said the receiver feels valued.

"And the giver, usually just doing something selflessly is just empowering," she said.

She said when you do a random act of kindness, like buy someone's cup of coffee, the hormone Oxytocin can be triggered to produce in your brain.

"It’s normally considered the love hormone because all it does is give you feelings of kindness, feelings of calmness, lowering your anxiety level, as well as self esteem boosting” Mugomba-Bird said.

She also said studies show it can also reduce your blood pressure and lower your heart rate. Mugomba-Bird said the same Oxytocin-release happens when you're receiving a random act of kindness, too.

"It just makes you feel valued and appreciated and loved," she added.

Mugomba-Bird encourages everyone to go out and do some random acts of kindness, and not just on National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

“It will make us a better place in the world, just letting people know you care about them without them expecting anything, or without them expected to give something in return. You never know what's going on in someone's brain, and that person just lightens your mood and says, 'Hey, I just want you to know you're loved.' You may have been the only person that gave that person hope," she said.