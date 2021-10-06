Your Healthy Family: Port Charlotte Doctor focusing on Men's Health

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte doctor said he thinks men's health has gone by the wayside for a long time, and he wants to change that.

Dr. Simon Grinshteyn with Bayfront Health said his goal is to create the environment to have a conversation.

"Men are the ones that are primarily affected with a lot of issues with things like drug abuse, alcohol abuse, depression, a lot of mental health problems as well. And men aren't really there to talk about these things, and they really don't like to talk about these things," Dr. Grinshteyn said.

He said typically, wives or family members are dragging their men in kicking and screaming to have a conversation about their physical and mental health.

"I get it, I'm one of them. So I really wanted to focus in on men's health," he said. "Most of my patients will tell you I'm just one of the guys. I treat all my patients like I'm talking to my family. We spend initial visits, sometimes up to an hour talking about things. And I'll tell them my own stories as well.”

Dr. Grinshteyn said sometimes it takes a few visits for them to open up. Especially because one of the most common issues he sees in men can be an uncomfortable to talk about.

"Most men, once they started hitting certain ages, have a low testosterone level. And I'll start talking about some of the signs and symptoms, and you can see a light on in their head that ‘Wait, this is something that I can fix? This isn't the end? This isn’t permanent?’ And then they just start opening up," he said.

Dr. Grinshteyn said by the time a man hits 30, testosterone starts to decline.

"Then you get into your 40s, and then into your 50s. And then you start thinking, 'Oh, it's just age, it's normal part of aging.' I'm here to tell you it is not a normal part of aging," he said.

He said signs of low testosterone include:



Issues with intimacy

Unexplained anxiety

Mood swings

Fatigue

Mental cloudiness or memory issues

Feeling off or not feeling like yourself

"We have treated men who have had low T that were at their wit's end. They had no idea what to do. They were relegated to basically living out the remaining 20-30 years in absolute misery. Literally it took a blood test, some medication, and they are completely different people," Dr. Grinshteyn said.

He said the road to feeling better starts with a simple blood test, and within two to three treatments, men can notice a difference.