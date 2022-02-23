Your Healthy Family: One 'soccer dad' saves another from heart attack

NAPLES, Fla. — This story for American Heart Month involves a twist of fate. Two soccer dads knew each other before a heart attack led one to the other, they just didn't know it until after the life-saving operation.

Ned Johnston from Naples is a painting contractor. In November of 2013, while at work, he said he got unusually heavy heartburn.

"Which I never get. And it just got progressively worse as the morning went on. so i decided i was going to go home and lay down, which if i had done, i wouldn’t be here today," Johnston said.

That's because he didn’t know he was having a heart attack. Johnston said he was driving by an NCH Healthcare System hospital on his way home and his gut told him to go in.

"The lady was typing, and she looked up and said, 'Oh my God, sir.' And I was wearing my painting whites, and she goes, 'Are you all right?' That was the first time it clicked to me. I'm like, 'I think I'm having a heart attack.' And she said I was whiter than my whites,” Johnston said.

“I get called for an emergency cardiac bypass surgery," Dr. Robert Pascatto, the Subsection Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NCH said.

Dr. Pascatto said it was clear from the beginning Johnston was going to need emergency bypass surgery. He said Johnston went into what's called Ventricular Fibrillation; his heart stopped, then was beating irregularly.

On the way to the operating room, Dr. Pascatto said he ran into another doctor whose daughter played soccer with his daughter.

"He said, 'You're going to be operating on my good friend tonight, please take good care of him,' so immediately, this becomes very personal," Dr. Pascatto said.

When Johnston's heart stopped again, Dr. Pascatto said his team jumped into action.

"We had to make the incision, open his chest, open his sternum, all while compressions are being done at the same time. Manual compressions with our hands," he said.

After surgery, Dr. Pascotto saw Johnston's daughter wearing her soccer uniform. That’s when he said he made the connection.

"Turns out he and I were on the sidelines cheering for our daughters during a soccer game as they were scrimmaging," Dr. Pascatto said.

"It didn't click at that time that we were standing literally shoulder to shoulder watching our girls the night before,” Johnston said.

From the exact same operating room where Dr. Pascatto saved his life years ago, Johnston described the situation as a miracle.

"It's surreal that I was laying with his hand on my heart, right here, chest wide open," he said.

From there, the two would meet on the sidelines. Their daughters went on to both play for Barron Collier High School. Johnston and Dr. Pascatto would talk about Johnston's health and their families, and were able to form a unique friendship.

"It's really a difficult thing to put into words. To be able to save someone's life in any situation is a privilege, but then when I get to see him with his daughter at a soccer game with his family, it's soul food," Dr. Pascatto said.

Johnston said seeing Dr. Pascatto served as a regular reminder to not take life for granted.

"Every day is a gift. There's no doubt about it. It's because of him that I get that gift,” Johnston said.

Johnston said as people get older, they need to get a stress test to make sure their hearts are healthy.

